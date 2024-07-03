GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security guard stabbed to death by drunk student at college gate

Published - July 03, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old security guard of a private college was allegedly stabbed to death by a student after he was not allowed to enter the college in an inebriated state on Wednesday.

The deceased Jai Kishan Roy was deployed at the main gate of Sindhi College, Kempapura, and was assigned security duty on the annual day of the college. The accused, identified as Bhargav Jyothi Burman, 22, was stopped by Roy who refused him entry citing that he was drunk. A heated argument ensued following which the accused left and returned after purchasing a kitchen knife from a nearby shop.

The accused allegedly attacked Roy stabbing him multiple times, and fled the scene as Roy collapsed and started bleeding profusely. The college staff and other students rushed to his help and shifted him to a hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Meanwhile, the other security guards chased Burman and pinned him down, before the Amruthahalli police took him into custody. The police have taken his blood samples and sent them to the FSL.

Roy hailed from Bihar and was working in the college for the past 10 years. He was assigned different jobs, but as it was annual day at the college, he was deployed at the main gate to check on the visitors.

The family alleged that the management’s negligence led to the murder as Roy was not provided with any safety measures. The college management was not available for a response.

