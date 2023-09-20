HamberMenu
Security guard killed by friend over drunken brawl

September 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A security guard was allegedly murdered by his friend over a trivial row while they were drinking alcohol.

The deceased has been identified as Tejeshwar and the accused Dharmendra Singh, 40, was arrested while he was waiting for his friend to help him to dispose off the body.

According to the police, Dharmendra Singh worked in a hotel and lost his job two months ago due to his drinking habit. The accused had come to the house of Tejeshwar, who worked as security guard in a hotel. Tejeshwar was alone at home and the duo started drinking. Tejeshwar’s children had gone to school while his wife worked in an apartment. While drinking, Tejeshwar reportedly hurled abuses at the daughter of the accused.

Enraged by this, the accused started punching Tejeshwar and when he fell on the ground, he bludgeoned him to death.

Dharmendra sat with the body for sometime before calling his friend informing him about the murder and sought his help to dispose off the body offering ₹10,000.

The friend alerted the police who arrested Dharmendra and shifted the body for post-mortem.

