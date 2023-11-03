HamberMenu
Security guard injured in gas leak accident 

November 03, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A security guard was severely injured in an LPG cylinder leak accident in the city on Friday morning. The injured Rajendra, in his late 40s, was residing with his daughter in a Janata Colony house in Sudarshan Layout, Bannerghatta. 

Rajendra woke up Friday morning at 5 a.m., to go to work, and put a light switch on, there was a sudden explosion and a fire broke out in the house. Rajendra was severely injured while his daughter escaped with minor injuries. He has suffered extensive burn injuries and is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital, and his condition is said to be critical. The small tenement has also suffered extensive damage in the explosion and fire before it was put out. 

Police suspect that there was a LPG gas cylinder leak in the house during the night which the family had not noticed and the fire was triggered when a light switch was put on. The switch action would have provided the spark for the fire, police said. However, the LPG cylinder had not exploded, sources said. Bannerghatta Police are further probing the case. 

