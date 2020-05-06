Karnataka

Security guard found dead

Prakash Gurayyanavar, 35, a security guard at the Deputy Commissioner's residence, was found dead in Belagavi on Wednesday. He had apparently shot himself using his service revolver. There was a gun shot wound near his neck.

The incident must have occurred at night. The guard who came to relieve him found him dead, a police officer said. Members of the district police canine unit and forensic science laboratory rushed to the DC quarters in the morning .

