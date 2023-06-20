ADVERTISEMENT

Security guard attacked near former CM’s residence

June 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The RT Nagar police are on a massive manhunt for an unidentified man who attacked a 54-year-old security guard near former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in MLA Layout in the early hours of Tuesday.

Albert Salamen was sitting on the chair and keeping a watch when he noticed a man standing behind him suspiciously. Albert questioned him as to why he was moving around in the middle of the night and asked him to go home. Before he could react, the accused pulled out a knife and slashed his cheek, kicked him, and started hurling abuses at him, threatening to kill him, the police said.

Albert backed out sensing danger and raised alarm. By the time residents came out of their houses, the accused managed to escape.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. Albert was taken to hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint, the RT Nagar police have registered a case under attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

