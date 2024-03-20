Security guard at metro station suspended for misbehaving with woman passenger

March 20, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BMRCL on Wednesday suspended a security guard for sexually harassing a woman passenger at Jalahalli metro station platform in broad daylight. The victim was standing at the platform waiting for the train when the accused misbehaved with the woman, touched his private parts staring at her. The victim recorded his behaviour on her mobile. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim, in her complaint to BMRCL, stated that she felt terrible since it happened in broad daylight and she doesn’t feel safe anymore on Namma Metro. Despite raising concerns with the metro authorities and providing video evidence, the woman alleges no action was taken. She requested the officials to take action against the accused and also tagged the city police.

“Around 2.30 p.m. today, I experienced someone constantly staring at me and making certain gestures,” she said. “I questioned him, but he kept staring at me and making gestures. He left after I started making the video,” the woman added in her complaint.

Taking cognizance, the BMRCL officials identified the accused and suspended him pending an inquiry. “In response to the complaint, the said security guard has been placed under suspension pending detailed investigation. Any action detrimental to safety and security of women passengers, BMRCL has a zero tolerance policy,” a statement from BMRCL said.