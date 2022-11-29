Security guard arrested for stealing cash from ATM

November 29, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Wilson Garden police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old security guard who had stolen ₹19.9 lakh from an ATM belonging to Union Bank of India situated on 13th Cross recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had escaped with the cash and was hiding in a remote village in Assam after changing his SIM card, but the police, tracking down his trail, managed to pin him down.

According to the police, Dipankar planned to set up a hotel and construct a house to get married. To arrange the money for his plans, Dipankar started moving with the cash management team and noted down the PIN number to open the ATM.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the cash was deposited, he used the PIN to open it and escaped with the cash to his hometown.

Based on a complaint, a team of police went to his hometown and recovered ₹14.2 lakh, while the accused told the police that he had repaid a loan he had borrowed with the rest of the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US