Security guard arrested for stealing cash from ATM

November 29, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Wilson Garden police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old security guard who had stolen ₹19.9 lakh from an ATM belonging to Union Bank of India situated on 13th Cross recently.

The accused had escaped with the cash and was hiding in a remote village in Assam after changing his SIM card, but the police, tracking down his trail, managed to pin him down.

According to the police, Dipankar planned to set up a hotel and construct a house to get married. To arrange the money for his plans, Dipankar started moving with the cash management team and noted down the PIN number to open the ATM.

After the cash was deposited, he used the PIN to open it and escaped with the cash to his hometown.

Based on a complaint, a team of police went to his hometown and recovered ₹14.2 lakh, while the accused told the police that he had repaid a loan he had borrowed with the rest of the money.