Security for G-20 meeting in Mysuru in place

July 30, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city will play host to nearly 250 international delegates representing the G-20 forum of which India is the president.

The delegation will be in Mysuru from July 31 to August 3 and a release from the Commissioner of Police said a slew of security measures will be in place till the conclusion of the meet.

A temporary no-flying zone has been imposed in a radius of 1 km from the facilities where the international delegates will be put up for their stay in Mysuru. The release said no drones will be allowed to be flown as per the Drone Rules, 2021 while Section 144 will also be in place to prevent unlawful gathering. The no-flying zone will be around Hotel Radisson Blu, Hotel Grand Mercure and also Mysuru Palace, said the release.

Karnataka / Mysore / security measures / security

