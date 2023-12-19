GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security breach in Parliament: Congress stages protest in Shivamogga

December 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga district unit of the Congress party staged a protest in Shivamogga on Tuesday, condemning the security breach in Parliament. The protesters demanded that the Centre probe the role of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha in the incident.

The protesters, led by Congress’s district president H.S. Sundaresh, took out a march from the party’s office to Gopi Circle. They burnt posters carrying photos of Pratap Simha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Sundaresh said the intruders had planned the attack for many months. The Centre failed to stop it. Instead of taking action against those responsible for the incident, the members of Opposition parties were suspended for raising questions in the House.

“The intruders got entry passes from Pratap Simha. He should be suspended from Lok Sabha and the government should probe his role in the incident,” Mr. Sundaresh said. He also added that the father of Manorajan, one of the intruders, had claimed that both he and his son were supporters of the BJP Lok Sabha member and fans of Narendra Modi.

Office-bearers of the party’s district wing participated in the protest.

