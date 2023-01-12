ADVERTISEMENT

Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubballi

January 12, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

PM Modi took out a roadshow just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road

The Hindu Bureau

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly. | Photo Credit: ANI Twitter Screengrab

A young man breached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security cover to give him a garland, during his roadshow in Hubballi. He was immediately pulled away by security personnel.

A video clip from the roadshow showed a boy running towards the Prime Minister with a garland.

“All people in the enclosure, from where that boy came, were properly frisked by SPG and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies. It is not a serious lapse,” news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

PM Modi on January 12 took out a roadshow just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Standing on the ‘running board’ of his moving car, Mr. Modi waved at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘ Modi, Modi’ and ‘ Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Mr. Modi is in the State to inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka is likely to go to Assembly polls by May.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US