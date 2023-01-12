HamberMenu
Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubballi

PM Modi took out a roadshow just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road

January 12, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly. | Photo Credit: ANI Twitter Screengrab

A young man breached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security cover to give him a garland, during his roadshow in Hubballi. He was immediately pulled away by security personnel.

A video clip from the roadshow showed a boy running towards the Prime Minister with a garland.

“All people in the enclosure, from where that boy came, were properly frisked by SPG and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies. It is not a serious lapse,” news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

PM Modi on January 12 took out a roadshow just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.

Standing on the ‘running board’ of his moving car, Mr. Modi waved at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘ Modi, Modi’ and ‘ Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Mr. Modi is in the State to inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka is likely to go to Assembly polls by May.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

