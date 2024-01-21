ADVERTISEMENT

Security beefed up in Mysuru

January 21, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Security has been tightened in the city to prevent any untoward incident during the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya, on Monday.

While there is a ban on taking out processions, additional police have been deployed around places of worship where religious ceremonies are planned, in sensitive areas of the city. There is a watch on the entry and exit of people at hotels and guest houses and the police are maintaining vigil and monitoring the city closely.

Similar measures are in places with a history of communal incidents like Hunsur and patrolling has been intensified — including on highways leading to the city — with additional deployment of security personnel for early response in case of any untoward incident.

