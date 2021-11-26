Security beefed up at Murudeshwara temple

Bengaluru

26 November 2021 17:19 IST

Bhatkal MLA alleges threat to Shiva idol

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said security has been beefed up in Murudehswara in Uttara Kannada district after ‘Voice of Hind’, an online magazine, published a morphed image of a Lord Shiva idol and threatened to destroy the idol.

Bhatkal BJP MLA Sunil Naik alleged that the photo has been edited to replace the head of the idol with an image of an ISIS flag and has been published on the cover page of ‘Voice of Hind’, online magazine for terrorist outfit ISIS.

He submitted a petition to the Home Minister urging him to provide security to the temple and idol in view of a suspected threat from ISIS. He demanded the arrest of all those involved in an online propaganda against the temple, located about 10 km from Bhatkal. The magazine called for destruction of the idol, the MLA alleged.

The MLA said anti-social elements have been trying to disturb communal harmony and peace in Bhatkal. He urged the Minister to take steps to maintain peace by strengthening security at the temple. A large number of pilgrims visit the temple, he said.

Mr. Jnanendra informed the MLA that police security has been provided to the temple, and asked the Uttara Kannada police to coordinate with the cybercrime cell to identify the source of the photograph.

Praveen Sood, DG & IGP, Karnataka State Police told The Hindu that the force had taken the issue seriously and security will be beefed up for the idol. They have launched a probe into the origin of the morphed image.

The 'Voice of Hind' has used the morphed image on the cover page and as the accompanying illustration for the lead story 'It is time to break the false Gods'. The story, however, does not speak about India at all, but of the recent riots in Dhaka, national capital of neighbouring Bangladesh, over a copy of the Quran being placed at the feet of a Durga idol during Durga Puja, in Bangladesh.

Till date, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three persons - Abdullah Basith, 26, from Hyderabad, and a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami, 36, and Hina Bashir Beigh, 39, - all alleged operatives of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).