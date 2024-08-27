GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security at all prisons in the Karnataka to be reviewed

Published - August 27, 2024 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday (Aug 27) announced that security at all prisons in the State will be reviewed and reforms introduced soon in light of the recent exposure of several illegalities at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex in Bengaluru. 

“A senior IPS officer will be appointed to review security measures at all prisons in the State. This committee will also probe into irregularities at these prisons and submit a report. Based on this report, we will take suitable action and introduce new security measures,” Dr. Parameshwara said.

He recalled that during his recent visit to Hindalga prison in Belagavi, he had found some irregularities and got them rectified. The minister added that other district prisons will also be inspected and loopholes plugged.

Reforms based on H. K. Patil Report of 2020 

The Home Minister said that Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil had in 2020, in his earlier capacity as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, visited several prisons and submitted a report on prison reforms. “We will introduce reforms in the State’s prisons based on the recommendations of this report,” he said, adding that a similar report at the national level submitted during the United Progressive Alliance tenure, would also be considered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.