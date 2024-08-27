Security at all prisons in the Karnataka to be reviewed

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday (Aug 27) announced that security at all prisons in the State will be reviewed and reforms introduced soon in light of the recent exposure of several illegalities at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex in Bengaluru.

“A senior IPS officer will be appointed to review security measures at all prisons in the State. This committee will also probe into irregularities at these prisons and submit a report. Based on this report, we will take suitable action and introduce new security measures,” Dr. Parameshwara said.

He recalled that during his recent visit to Hindalga prison in Belagavi, he had found some irregularities and got them rectified. The minister added that other district prisons will also be inspected and loopholes plugged.

Reforms based on H. K. Patil Report of 2020

The Home Minister said that Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil had in 2020, in his earlier capacity as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, visited several prisons and submitted a report on prison reforms. “We will introduce reforms in the State’s prisons based on the recommendations of this report,” he said, adding that a similar report at the national level submitted during the United Progressive Alliance tenure, would also be considered.