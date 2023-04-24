Security arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit results in traffic turmoil

April 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Security cordon for Union Home Minister Amit Shah and protocols followed in view of the security accorded to him threw traffic out of gear in parts of Mysuru on Monday.

Mr.Amit Shah visited Chamundi Hills and Chamundeshwari temple to facilitate which the police had blocked the roads leading towards the hills.

As the motorists were forced to use alternative routes there was chaos and traffic jam at many places. The adjoining roads were choked with traffic and even entry to Chamundi Hills was blocked while the entire area surrounding the temple was cordoned off and sanitised for the visit of Mr.Shah.

The restrictions were in place since morning and was lifted only around 12.30 p.m.after Mr. Shah left for Gundlupet to take part in the roadshow.

