Sector officer dies of cardiac arrest in Hubballi

April 20, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Executive Engineer of HESCOM Krishnamurthy B.R. appointed as Sector Officer Hubballi Dharwad West constituency, died of a cardiac arrest while on duty in Hubballi on Saturday.

Mr. Krishnamurthy died of massive cardiac arrest around 1 p.m. on Saturday. He is survived by his son and wife who is a dentist at Kittur Government Hospital Dr. Nagaratna. A native of Davanagere, he had served in various places of North Karnataka.

Returning officer Divya Prabhu, ARO Priyanga M., HESCOM Managing Director Mohammed Roshan and General Manager Siddu Hulloli have mourned his demise.

