Section of State officers works in fear because of back-seat driving by saffron groups: Kumaraswamy

Stating that some section of the bureaucracy is “working under fear”, especially in coastal Karnataka, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that officers were finding it difficult to work efficiently because of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “bad administration and back-seat driving by its allied organisations such as the VHP and the RSS”.

“Karnataka was always known for efficient officers. I do not blame the entire Police Department, but many efficient officials have been sidelined and such officials are unable to work freely. Some section of the bureaucracy is also in fear,” he told reporters here. He said, “Officers are unable to work efficiently owing to the BJP’s bad administration and some influence by other groups such as the VHP and the RSS that do back-seat driving.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comments came in the light of BJP leaders accusing him of demoralising the police force over his recent statements on police officials handling the law and order situation.

Later, the JD(S) leader also put out a series of tweets hitting out at BJP leaders who had made accusations against him.

“It is the responsibility of of the ruling dispensation to get officials work efficiently. My concern is about the 6.5 crore population that lives in fear now,” he added.

‘Trying to appease govt.’

Also blaming a section of officials for trying to “appease” the government, he pointed to a series of developments in the State that started from the death of two persons during an anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru and the arrest of terror suspects in Chamarajanagar to the more recent the Mangaluru airport case.

“Work with caution on sensitive issues,” he advised both officials and the government.

‘Focus on unemployed youth’

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “change their attitude”, Mr. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that in the light of details emerging about the accused in the Mangaluru airport bomb case, the two should be worried about unemployment among the youth in the country.

“Educated youngsters are running around for jobs. First take up such issues,” he said. The former Chief Minister also said that the surrender of the accused “looks like a drama” to him, and the whole incident could be best described as a “pataki prakarana” (cracker incident).

‘What is the message to investors?’

At a time when Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is wooing investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked, “What signals are you sending to the investors when there exists an atmosphere of fear? Where is Karnataka headed to?”

He asked if signals about communal tensions and terror were going out, how could the State get investors. He said that the series of church attacks in Karnataka in 2008, when the BJP came to power, was still fresh in memory.