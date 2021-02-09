Section of road transport corporation employees to protest tomorrow; services will not be hit

They want to highlight a range of issues, including delay in payment of salaries and alleged harassment

A section of road transport corporation employees will be protesting on Wednesday against a range of issues, including delay in payment of salaries and alleged harassment. However, those protesting as well as the transport corporations have said bus services will not be affected.

Uday Kumar G.S., from the joint forum of road transport corporation employees’ associations, said the 300 to 400 employees expected to participate will be those off duty. “There will be no bandh tomorrow. Services will not be hit. We do not wish to inconvenience commuters. The staff are enduring problems, which we want to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned through a protest on Wednesday,” he said.

Listing out the demands and grievances, a press statement from the Karnataka Rajya Raste Sarige Nigamagala Karmika Sanghatengala Janti Vedike said employees were being targeted with disciplinary action, had not been paid full salaries making it difficult to fend for themselves and their families, and they were being overworked, among other things.

BMTC officials maintained that the protest was being called by a section seeking to highlight internal labour problems, and demanding timely payment of salaries and reduction of work hours for women, among others. “They will be submitting a memorandum which we will look into, but services will not be affected,” an official said.

In December last year, bus services across Karnataka were crippled after thousands of drivers and conductors of State-run road transport corporations decided to go on a strike demanding that they be made government employees with all benefits. The stand-off between road corporation workers and the State government caused much inconvenience to people.