Section 144 till March 31in Vijayapura district

Though as of now no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported from Vijayapura district, yet the district administration, which is in no mood to take any chances, has decided to implement tougher measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

As part of it, the decision has been taken to implement Section 144 of Cr.PC in the district till the midnight of March 31, barring the gathering of more than five people at any public place.

Announcing this decision during a media briefing at his office here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that besides implementing Section 144, another important decision has been taken to seal all borders connecting all neighbouring districts of Vijayapura.

“These include Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot and Belagavi. All transport buses to Maharashtra have already been stopped,” he said.

He said that while intra-district bus services are also banned, bus services would be resumed on Tuesday based on need.

Mr. Patil said that relaxation has been given to vegetable markets and grocery shops for purchase of essential commodities. However, all hotels, malls, big shopping complexes, bars would remain closed, while takeaways from eateries will be allowed.

Since Section 144 has been imposed, all weddings, public gatherings and religious programmes have been banned. With regard to Muslims gathering at mosques, Mr. Patil said, since Section 144 remains imposed in the district, people of the community have been asked to desist from gathering at mosques.

Meanwhile, cases have been booked against three persons including two for not staying at home for 14 days after returning from a foreign country and one person for holding a wedding by inviting more than 100 people without taking permission from the administration.

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal, who was also at the press conference, said that 23 check-posts have been set up to prevent the entry of inter-district and inter-State vehicles at the borders.

“The check-posts would be managed by officials of the police, revenue and health departments to prevent the entry of outsiders,” he said.

Both officials made it clear that a tough decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the people here.

Meanwhile, Mr. Agarwal said that stringent action would be taken against those who defy the orders.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Govind Reddy was present.