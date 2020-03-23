Section 144 extendedtill Wednesday

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code 1973, which was clamped on the entire Kalaburagi district on Thursday for three days as a preventive measure to curb the coronavirus menace, has been extended till Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate B. Sharat issued another order on Sunday under the same section before the his earlier order expired. The restrictions under Section 144 of Cr.PC would be in force for three days from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Prohibitory order was already imposed under Section 144 of Cr.PC 1973 for three days from 8 p.m. on March 19 to 8 p.m. on March 22. Avoiding mass gathering is inevitable to control the spread of coronavirus. That is why it is required to extend the restrictions for the next three years,” Mr. Sharat observed in the preamble of the order.

Mr. Sharat clarified in the order itself that it would not be applied to essential services. He further made it clear that the organisation of religious or private programmes and moving in groups and unnecessary roaming about without a valid reason were strictly prohibited.

He also notified the people not to panic and unnecessarily store essential commodities in excess out of fear of not getting them later.