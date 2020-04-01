Section 144 extended in Kalaburagi

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973, which was clamped on the entire Kalaburagi district on March 15 for three days and later extended till March 31, is once again extended till April 14.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate B. Sharat issued the order on Tuesday under the same section before the expiry of his earlier order. The restrictions under Section 144 of of the CrPC would be in force till 8 p.m. on April 14.

“Prohibitory order was already imposed under Section 144 of Cr.PC 1973 as a precautionary measure after an old man died of COVID-19. Avoiding mass gathering is inevitable to control the spread of coronavirus. That is why it is required to extend the restrictions for the next 14 days,” Mr. Sharat observed in the order.

Mr. Sharat clarified that the order would not be applicable to essential services. He further made it clear that the organisation of religious or private programmes and moving in groups and unnecessary roaming without a valid reason were strictly prohibited.

Police patrolling has been further intensified. After a warning from Mr. Sharat and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol against unnecessary movement of individuals, the police have seized more than 100 vehicles.