Section 144 around educational institutions

Taking note of untoward incidents being reported in the backdrop of the hijab controversy, Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan, on Tuesday, imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code around educational institutions across the district.

As per information provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations, none other than students, teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to enter educational institutions.

The order, which will be in force till Friday, has been issued as per recommendations of the Superintendent of Police to maintain law and order in the district. As per the order, all types of protests, dharnas and victory processions have been banned in the district.