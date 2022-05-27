Secretariat employees strike work

A large number of State Secretariat employees went on a strike on Friday opposing administrative reforms and posting of officials from different departments to the Secretariat on deputation.

Many permanent employees working at the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikas Soudha, and the MS Buildings did not attend offices following a call by the Karnataka State Secretariat Employees’ Association.

Only temporary and contract staff were found working in offices at the Vidhana Soudha. Many offices remained shut on the third floor of the Secretariat.

The association has been opposing a reforms report submitted by retired Chief Secretary T.M. Vijayabhaskar and another report on pay commission by retired IAS officer M.R. Srinivas Murthy. The reports mainly recommend job cuts, especially of the junior assistant posts in various departments.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on Thursday warned that criminal cases would be filed against those who prevent employees/officers from attending the office in the State Secretariat.

Association president P. Guruswamy said the strike was not against the government but to draw the attention of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to their problems.