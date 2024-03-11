Second Vande Bharat to commence operation from Mysuru from April 5

March 11, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the second Vande Bharat train connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, on Tuesday. The inaugural service will run as a special service from Chennai Central to Bengaluru while regular services from Mysuru to Chennai and back, will commence from April 5.

Train Number 20663 will depart from Mysuru at 6 a.m. and reach Chennai at 12.25 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays. It will have stoppages at Mandya, Bengaluru (arrival 7.45 a.m. and departure 7.50 a.m.), Krishnarajapuram and Katpadi. In the return direction Train Number 20664 will depart from Chennai at 5 p.m., will have stoppages at Katpadi and Krishnarajapuram, and reach Bengaluru at 9.25 p.m. It will depart from Bengalluru at 9.30 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 11.20 p.m. and will have stoppage enroute at Mandya.

Railway officials said there was a demand for second Vande Bharat with an early morning departure from Mysuru and will facilitate people commuting to Bengaluru.

