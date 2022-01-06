Second phase of KRS dam rehabilitation works to commence soon

MYSURU

06 January 2022 19:39 IST

Cost put at ₹70 crore

The second phase of the rehabilitation and improvement works to Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam across the Cauvery and being implemented with World Bank funding, will be taken up in due course.

Sources in the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd told The Hindu that KRS was one of the 22 dams in Karnataka approved under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) to strengthen the structural stability and extend the lifespan of the historic dam and being implemented by the Karnataka Water Resources Department.

The first phase entailed replacement of 136 sluice gates – which is still in progress – besides taking measures to extend the lifespan of the dam which was completed in 1932.

Sources said the second phase entails works worth ₹70 crore against which tenders have been invited to take up civil-related works valued at ₹33 crore and the work are expected to commence by March. The first phase of the project entailed an expenditure of ₹110 crore against which ₹83 crore has been spent so far and the remaining works including the replacement of the sluice gates are expected to be completed by 2023.

Though the replacement of the sluice gates was originally slated for completion by June 2022, there was a delay owing to the onset of pandemic, to CNNL officials.

The major part of the second phase includes civil engineering works to strengthen the structural stability of the dam. This includes dam body grouting to prevent seepage. “About 44000 sq m. of the dam structure has been covered by grouting and another 10,000 sq. ms has to be covered and will be completed in the second phase’’, said an official.

The gates and the piers are being strengthened and the joints between the stones have to be filled up to prevent seepage which will strengthen the dam structure and covering 10,000 sq. m will take up to an year, the official added. This will cover the upstream facing side of the dam and 50 per cent of the downstream facing side of the dam has to be taken up subsequently.

“Once the second phase of the DRIP is taken up and completed 95 per cent of the works related to strengthening of the dam will be over’’, the official said.

A team of senior officials and technical experts from the Centre had inspected the work in progress in August last year ahead of giving the approval for taking up the second phase.

When the project was initiated a few years ago, the dam safety review panel which inspected the KRS had suggested measures to arrest the seepage through the dam body by deep racking of the joints and filling with epoxy mortar, to conduct water percolation and permeability test, steel fibre reinforcement etc. This is the first major dam rehabilitation exercise for KRS being undertaken ever since it was completed almost 90 years ago.