Karnataka

Second patient recovers after plasma therapy in Karnataka

After the success of plasma therapy on a 65-year-old male patient at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Hubballi, another 38-year-old female patient has recovered and shifted out of ICU in Victoria Hospital on Friday.

The patient was admitted in Victoria hospital ICU with a high viral load. She was diabetic with poor sugar control, doctors said.

The patient received convalscent plasma on May 27 and since then there was a steady improvement in her condition. The patient was taken off high flow nasal oxygen on June 2 and is at present on minimal oxygen and shifted to ward on Thursday. “With the rapid recovery, we hope to discharge the patient soon,” said BMCRI dean and director C R Jayanthi.

“This is a significant improvement and is reassuring. We hope to see her recover completely and will closely monitor the condition,” she said.

