Second Oxygen Express arrives in Bengaluru

The second Oxygen Express train to Karnataka pulled into Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, in Bengaluru, at 3.30 a.m. on May 15 carrying a load of 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in six cryogenic containers from Kalinganagar, Odisha.

It arrived at Whitefield earlier than the scheduled time of 5 a.m.

A third train is expected to arrive later in the evening.

An oxygen express has already left Tatanagar in Jharkhand and will reach Whitefield at 5 p.m. This train is carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in six cryogenic containers.

On May 11, the State received the first oxygen express train from Tatanagar.