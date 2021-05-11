Second Navy vessel with oxygen cylinders arrives at NMPT

INS Kolkata with liquid medical oxygen and high flow oxygen concentrators from Kuwait landed at the New Mangaluru Port on Monday.

Mangaluru

11 May 2021 01:03 IST

The second Indian Navy vessel carrying oxygen and other medical aid from Kuwait arrived at the New Mangaluru Port on Monday.

According to a press release by the New Mangaluru Port Trust, the Indian Navy vessel INS Kolkata brought two containers with 20 tonnes of oxygen, 200 oxygen cylinders packed in 10 pallets of 10 ton and four 10-litre high flow oxygen concentrators. This was sent by Government of Kuwait to the Indian Red Cross Society for use in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The INS Kolkata is one among the nine vessels involved in the Samudra Setu-II operation of the Indian Navy to bring relief material for COVID-19. The vessel sailed out from Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, on May 5. It arrived at the New Mangaluru Port at 2 p.m.

The NMPT said, as directed by the Ministry of Shipping, INS Kolkata was given the highest priority in berthing at the port. It provided all resources for handling of the cargo and arrangement was made for sending it to different parts of Karnataka. NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana said that the port was ready to contribute in all possible ways in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, MLAs Y. Bharath Shetty and Umanath Kotian and officers of Indian Navy, Coast Guard and NMPT were present while the cargo was being unloaded.

From Bahrain

On May 5, INS Talwar landed at the port with 40 tonnes of oxygen from Bahrain.