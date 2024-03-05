ADVERTISEMENT

Second list will include BJP candidates of Karnataka, says B.S. Yediyurappa

March 05, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is also the BJP’s parliamentary board member, has said the party’s second list of candidates will include the names of candidates for constituencies in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Sagar on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said the election committee would be meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting would discuss the candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final decision on the candidates,” he said.

