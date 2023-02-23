Second list of JD(S) candidates to be released within a week: HDK

February 23, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has stated that the JD(S) will release the second list of candidates, which will include those from Hassan district, within a week.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said former Minister H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna had begun campaigning with an intention to strengthen the party organisation in the district. “The party will decide the candidate and they all will work for the party’s candidate. There is no confusion in this regard,” he said.

Mr.Kumaraswamy was in Shivamogga as part of the party’s Pancharathna Ratha Yatra. He said he had begun activities to strengthen the party well ahead of the elections. “I am visiting around 30 villages a day and reaching out to people on five major programmes that the party wants to implement if it comes to power. The leaders of national parties have ridiculed our rally. However, we are confident of winning the people’s support,” he said.

The former CM said he was seeking the people’s support to rule the State independently for five years. “I am appealing to voters for support to work for the poor and downtrodden,”, he said.

Mr.Kumaraswamy conducted rallies in Bhadravati and Shivamogga rural constituencies. Hundreds of party workers attended the procession. Party’s state president, C.M. Ibrahim and others accompanied him.