Second list of BJP candidates for Karnataka expected tomorrow, says BSY

He said the BJP state unit would embark upon a joint campaign tour of Karnataka along with JD(S) leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy two days after announcement of names

March 20, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who on Tuesday night held consultations with party Central leaders Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda in Delhi about the political situation in the party State unit, indicated that a clear picture would emerge on names of candidates for the remaining seats in Karnataka and be announced on Friday, March 22.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Wednesday, the former Chief Minister said all issues including the names of probable candidates for the remaining Seats in the state as well as rebellion by a few leaders had been discussed the meeting with party Central leaders.

On JD(S)

Being cautious on questions related to the number of seats being given to the coalition partner JD(S), he only said that all those things would be known on Friday. At the same time, he maintained that the JD (S) leaders would be convinced by the decision to be taken by the BJP high command.

Mr. Yediyurappa hinted that the JD(S) may get three Lok Sabha seats by saying that the BJP, which has already announced names of candidates for 20 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats, would announce the names of candidates for the remaining five seats on Friday.

Joint campaign

He said the BJP State unit would embark upon a joint campaign tour of the State along with JD(S) leaders H. D. Deve Gowda and H. D. Kumaraswamy within two days after announcement of names of candidates for all the Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Referring to the speculation about the Congress trying to woo disgruntled BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who is upset over missing out on the party ticket for Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Yediyurappa said the Congress had reached a “pathetic situation” where it did not even have candidates for various Lok Sabha seats. “It is a shameless thing that the Congress is trying to woo candidates from the BJP,” he said.

The veteran leader said that he would speak to disappointed ticket aspirants like J.C. Madhuswamy and Karadi Sanganna to assuage their hurt feelings.

Karnataka / Bangalore / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics / political parties / Lok Sabha / New Delhi / Janata Dal - Secular / Indian National Congress

