Second edition of two-day Mahindra Percussion Festival kicks off with thunderous performances

March 23, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The second edition of the two-day Mahindra Percussion Festival stormed into Bengaluru this weekend, igniting the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts with a thunderous opening day of performances.

The first day’s events began with a slightly subdued crowd, the emcee’s energetic greeting met with hesitant applause. However, the atmosphere quickly transformed as the Charu Hariharan Quartet took the stage, featuring the traditional percussion ensemble Kozhikode Nanthalakootam and artists from the Jenu Kuruba tribe of Nagarahole.

Charu and her quartet opened with three original compositions, showcasing a compelling blend of classical Indian percussion with contemporary influences.

The energy shifted as the Kozhikode Nanthalakootam joined the quartet, their powerful chenda drumming adding a distinctly Keralan flavour to the performance. The Jenukurubas’ arrival further electrified the stage, their unique instruments crafted from bamboo, antenna dishes, and plastic containers infusing a raw, folk energy into the proceedings.

Two Summ, featuring Viveick Rajagopalan and Anantha R. Krishnan, introduced a fascinating digital-analog hybrid — the MIDI mridangam (or the MIDIdangam). Their performance built from a gentle drizzle into a rhythmic downpour, Anantha’s humour lightening the mood as intricate melodies flowed. Their finale, blending African-sounding rhythms with Hindi lyrics, invited audience participation, ending in a standing ovation.

However, the night reached its zenith with Swarathma, Thavil Raja, and the Beat Gurus. Their performance made the audience rise from their cushioned seats and applaud and dance, thanks to a thrilling mix of global percussion. ‘Duur Kinara’ fused African drums and horns, while Sanjeev Nayak’s violin pierced through the powerful rhythms. Vasu Dixit’s invitation for the audience to howl during ‘Koorane’ added to the electric energy, further enhanced by ‘Thavil’ Raja’s masterful solo. The spotlight shone on each percussionist, showcasing their brilliance. ‘Pyaar Ke Rang’, saw Vasu descend from the stage, joining the audience in a joyous frenzy of song and dance.

After this crowd-pleasing performance, the legendary Vikku Vinayakram graced the stage for a phenomenal final act, accompanying his Ghatam symphony, which included V Selvaganesh, who won a Grammy this year. It was a fitting climax to a dazzling night of world-class percussion.

The festival, which resumes on Sunday at the same venue, will feature three performances: Rhythms of India, Ashtanayaka Kal Aur Aaj, and Taufiq Qureshi’s Surya.

The Mahindra Percussion Festival, in association with The Hindu, is co-sponsored by Mahindra Finance, Paul John Visitor Centre, and Carlsberg Smooth Soda and promoted and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions.