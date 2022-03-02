Second dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage 96 per cent in Mysuru district

MLAs complain of shortcomings in relief for victims’ families

MLAs complain of shortcomings in relief for victims’ families

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Mysuru district is close to being cent per cent and all those eligible for the second dose of vaccination will be covered within the next few days.

This was disclosed during the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting held here on Wednesday. The district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar who chaired the meeting was informed that the first dose coverage was 100 per cent while the second dose coverage was 96 per cent.

District Health Officer K.H. Prasad was instructed to ensure 100 per cent coverage within a week with respect to college-going students at the earliest. It was pegged at 92 per cent.

However, with respect to distribution of relief in case of COVID-19 related deaths in BPL families the elected representatives aired their grouse that not all the families had been covered.

The issue was raised by S.R. Mahesh, MLA, K.R.Nagar who said that not all those who had died of COVID-19 had received the relief and there were discrepancies in the distribution of cheques. He said in some cases there were complaints that though the death of a patient was due to COVID-19 the doctors had not certified it as such.

The officials informed Mr. Mahesh that of the 2,515 COVID-19 deaths in Mysuru district, relief had been distributed in the case of 1,869 deaths. Periyapatna MLA K. Mahedev was not satisfied and he was joined by other elected representatives who sought taluk-wise details of the deaths and the relief disbursed. Mr.Mahadev said but for 30 to 40 people in his constituency none had received the relief cheque so far. Mr.Somashekar sought additional information as to why there was a delay in distribution of COVID-19 death relief and was informed that the cause for rejection and the cause of death were being verified

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Deve Gowda suggested that the officials submit details to the district in-charge Minister pertaining to death, number of relief claims received and technical issues if any that need to be sorted out and seek the Minister’s help. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said a meeting of officials would be convened to thrash out any technical issues and the relief distribution would be expedited.

Mr. Somashekar issued directions to the officials that COVID-19 relief should reach all families who had lost their member to the pandemic, within the next two weeks. There were also issues related to appointments made to handle the pandemic and how locals who were otherwise qualified, were not appointed and the DHO said that it would be streamlined. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, .A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, and officials of various departments were present.