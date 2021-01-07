Second COVID-19 vaccine dry run in Mysuru today

MYSURU

07 January 2021 23:16 IST

Eight centres in the district to display vaccination preparedness from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After a successful COVID-19 vaccine dry run here recently, Mysuru is all set for the second dry run on Friday. It will be conducted at 8 centres across Mysuru district from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The centres where the mock drill will be conducted for vaccination are equipped with the facilities as mandated by the government for immunisation, the authorities said.

The drill for the first dry run will be repeated in the second run albeit in more centres. Three centres had been identified in the first and new centres had been chosen now.

Before the country goes for a massive mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 after the formal roll out, the Centre asked the States to go for dry run to check the preparedness for vaccine delivery.

The eight new facilities identified for the dry run include K.R. Hospital, District Hospital, JSS Hospital, Apollo BGS Hospital, Primary Health Centre at Kumbarkoppal (all in Mysuru city); MCH Hospital in Nanjangud; CHC in Mugur, T. Narsipur taluk; and Kadakola PHC.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had a meeting with health authorities and reviewed the preparations made.

In the first round of vaccination, those from the healthcare sector, including government and private, had been identified. As many as 34,000 had been registered for the vaccination in the first round from the district.