Second COVID-19 vaccine dry run in Mysuru today

After a successful COVID-19 vaccine dry run here recently, Mysuru is all set for the second dry run on Friday. It will be conducted at 8 centres across Mysuru district from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The centres where the mock drill will be conducted for vaccination are equipped with the facilities as mandated by the government for immunisation, the authorities said.
The drill for the first dry run will be repeated in the second run albeit in more centres. Three centres had been identified in the first and new centres had been chosen now.
Before the country goes for a massive mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 after the formal roll out, the Centre asked the States to go for dry run to check the preparedness for vaccine delivery.
The eight new facilities identified for the dry run include K.R. Hospital, District Hospital, JSS Hospital, Apollo BGS Hospital, Primary Health Centre at Kumbarkoppal (all in Mysuru city); MCH Hospital in Nanjangud; CHC in Mugur, T. Narsipur taluk; and Kadakola PHC.
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had a meeting with health authorities and reviewed the preparations made.
In the first round of vaccination, those from the healthcare sector, including government and private, had been identified. As many as 34,000 had been registered for the vaccination in the first round from the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath