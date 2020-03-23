Second COVID-19 positive case identified, condition stable

A second positive COVID-19 case was reported in Mysuru on Monday.

Confirming this to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G .Sankar said the person, who is in his late 40s and belonging to Mysuru, boarded an Emirates flight (EK568) from Dubai on March 21 at 9.50 p.m. and reached Bengaluru at 2.55 a.m. on March 22. He was screened at the airport and was hand-stamped for remaining in quarantine for 14 days upon reaching Mysuru.

According to the patient’s route map released by the district administration, the person went to Akash Medical College in Bengaluru in a bus for checking and was sent back to the airport. Later, he booked a taxi at the airport to Mysuru and took a tea break at Kengeri on March 22 at 6.30 a.m. (the exact location of the tea break is yet to be ascertained). At 8.30 a.m., the person arrived in Mysuru, and reached a room near Raja Bangle Store on Meena Bazaar Road in Mandi Mohalla locality. He was taken to K.R. Hospital at 1.45 p.m. on a bike by a relative for admission and swab samples were collected the same day. The lab tests confirmed the samples as positive on March 23 (Monday).

The information was based on the statement given by the patient and was subject to change if the patient modifies or adds to the statement, the authorities said. The person was admitted on Sunday and the tests confirmed COVID-19 infection on Monday, the DC said.

The first COVID-19 positive case was reported in Mysuru on March 21. “Both the patients are stable,” Mr. Sankar said.

With regard to the lockdown in Mysuru district from Monday, Mr. Sankar said devotees had been banned from visiting places of worship and they had been requested to worship at their homes. All places of worship, including those under government control and run by private trusts, will remain closed until March 31.

He warned of booking criminal cases against those deliberately flouting the guidelines issued by the government on the lockdown. Barring those engaged in essential supplies, all other business establishments will remain fully shut until March 31. Those flouting this order will be dealt with seriously, he warned.

On the Ugadi festival which is slated to be held on March 25, the DC said the Health department has requested the people to celebrate it staying indoors. “Celebrate the festival at your homes. Don’t venture out,” Mr. Sankar said.

The DC also clarified that the banks will function as usual and the ATMs would also function normally with no curbs. The bank branches with centralised ACs had been asked to switch off the air conditioners and use natural ventilation for the time being. The banks had been strictly told to ensure complete sanitisation of the ATMs.