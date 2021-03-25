Second COVID-19 peak may imperil tourism recovery

MYSURU

25 March 2021 19:42 IST

Tourists of other States are cancelling bookings citing the dicey situation and talks about tough measures, including lockdown

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has started showing its impact on tourism in Mysuru with a big drop in footfall since last week.

Also, hotel and taxi bookings, and bookings for tour packages were getting cancelled after the government announced strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines to fight the pandemic. RT-PCR test negative report is a must for arrivals, especially from Kerala and Maharashtra, which have reported a big spike.

The rising curve after a long lull, amidst the tourism sector showing recovery, has worried stakeholders who are now keeping their fingers crossed awaiting the government’s next step.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has issued an advisory to tourists to bring test negative reports along with them as a precaution even though it’s not mandatory from all States.

“I have told the Palace Board to advise the visitors to get RT-PCR negative reports as it will be good for them and also for the authorities (who are combating COVID-19). We need to balance the situation as we also need to look into tourism,” she said.

The impact over fresh fears was once again pushing popular destinations like Mysuru zoo into yet another “revenue crisis” like it suffered last year with the footfall dropping substantially after curbs on Kerala tourists who make up nearly 60 per cent of the visitors.

Same is the case atn other tourist sites, including Mysuru palace, which are witnessing fall in number of visitors, sources in the tourism industry said.

While the stakeholders were urging the government not to go for yet another lockdown citing the situation, they said they were ready to support the government and abide by all its decisions. “Please desist from imposing a complete lockdown as it will lead to a total collapse of the industry and will take years for it to recover,” argued B.S. Prashanth, President, Mysuru Travels’ Association.

He said the decision on negative reports was understandable and the same was being communicated to clients but they are cancelling bookings citing the dicey situation and talks of lockdown to stop the rising trend. “Tourists are unsure about the situation and reluctant to take the risk. Tour operators have been getting a lot of calls and Whatsapp messages on this,” said Mr. Prashanth.

Expressing concern over continuous drop in footfalls, Mysuru Zoo Director Ajit Kulkarni said the daily visitors’ number had now fallen below 2,000 from 6,000-7,000 a day. Weekend footfall had almost touched 10,000. But, the fears of the second peak and the resultant rise in cases had dissuaded the visitors.

“If the same trend continues, it will be tough for the zoo to sustain with this revenue. The financial impact will be tough to bear after last year’s blow.”

Last year, after the lockdown was lifted and the zoo was reopened, the footfall did not pick up as expected and it was less than 1,000 during weekends for a long time. The weekday numbers were even discouraging, bringing down the zoo’s revenue. With the cases seeing a sharp fall and most curbs eased by November, tourism picked up slightly. The zoo can be sustainable if it gets an average footfall of 7,000 a day.

According to sources, the zoo needs ₹7 lakh daily to meet the overheads on the maintenance of animals and birds. Post-pandemic, the zoo hasn’t been earning this sum. Moreover, the zoo’s request to the government for a grant over the financial crisis it suffered because of the pandemic is yet to be addressed. The zoo has sought a special grant of ₹20 crore.