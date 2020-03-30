Second case in Tumakuru dist.

30.03.2020

The son of a deceased man (P60) who tested positive for COVID-19 has also tested positive for the infection. Deputy Commissioner K.Rakesh Kumar has said that this is the second positive case in Tumakuru district.

As there was some variation in the health of the13-year-old boy, he was shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. His father had died on March 27.

All primary contacts of Patient No. 60 have been tested negative for COVID-19 infection. On March 17, he had travelled to Tiptur in Tumakuru district and had met 11 persons. They all have been isolated and their samples have been collected and sent to a laboratory.

Sira closed down

P60 was the native of Sira, hence Sira town has been completely closed down. “We have formed more than 100 teams of Health Department personnel to visit each house to identify those who have contracted COVID-19 infection. They are making arrangements to provide essential commodities at the doorsteps of people,” the Deputy Commissioner said.