Second cannon firing practice successful

The second cannon firing practice for familiarising the Dasara elephants to the loud sound from cannons was successfully completed here on Friday.

This time, the practice was done for 12 elephants as Lakshmi has been ruled out from the festivities as she has delivered a male calf. Another female elephant Chaitra was also not part of the exercise since she had to accompany Lakshmi at its enclosure.

“All 12 elephants were steady and did not get distracted to the sound. Parthasarathy was little edgy during the first round of firing practice but was at ease afterwards,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) V. Karikalan, who monitored the whole proceedings.

The cannon firing practice is conducted by the personnel of City Armed Reserve (CAR).

Three rounds of cannon firing with seven rounds each to complete 21-gun salute was conducted at the parking lot next to the Dasara exhibition grounds. The previous practice was done in the parking lot of the Mysuru palace. However, on the apparent request from the Mysuru Palace Board, the venue was shifted to the parking lot next to the expo grounds.

The next and last cannon firing practice will be held on September 23.

Mr. Karikalan said Chaitra was not part of the exercise as one female elephant has to be with Lakshmi so that it should not feel lonely.

He said Lakshmi and her newborn calf Sridattatreya are doing fine.