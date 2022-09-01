Second batch of Dasara jumbos to arrive on Sept. 7

The training of Dasara elephants for Jamboo Savari is expected to be stepped up with the second batch of elephants arriving here from their respective camps on September 7.

Nine elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu had arrived here in the first batch under ‘Gajapayana’ three weeks ago and their training, including weight carrying tasks, are underway. The training with the wooden replica of the howdah mounted on the back of the lead elephant is expected to start from September 5.

Also, the exercise of familiarising the elephants with the booming sound of cannon firing is likely to commence from September 9. These tasks are part of the training done for the elephants ahead of the Dasara finale for preparing the jumbos for the big day.

V. Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Wildlife, said Gopi, Parthasarathy, Vijaya, and Srirama are the elephants that are arriving here in the second batch. “We are yet to take a call on whether to bring Sugriva or Kunti. The chances of bringing Sugriva is more. A decision will be taken soon. Barring Parthasarathy, which is from Ramapura camp in Bandipur, the others are from Dubare camp,” he added.

Instead of bringing three and two elephants separately, all five would be brought together on September 7 so as to step up rehearsals for the entire team of 14 elephants for the finale, he informed.

Mr. Karikalan said Parthasarathy is the youngest elephant of the 2022 Dasara jumbo squad. It is an 18-year-old elephant from Ramapura and is making its debut in Jamboo Savari. Srirama, and Sugriva too are entirely new to Dasara and they would be groomed for performing Dasara tasks as a second line of elephants.

“The reason for bringing young and new elephants is to prepare them for performing Dasara tasks, including carrying the 750-kilo golden howdah. Mahendra, 40, and Bheema, 22, both first-timers, who came in the first batch, are performing really well.”

Vijaya, a female jumbo, is 63 years old. Kaveri and Chaitra, who arrived in the first batch, are expected to perform the role of ‘kumki’ elephants (companions for lead tusker Abhimanyu).

On Ganesha Chaturthi, a special puja was performed to the Dasara elephants at the palace.