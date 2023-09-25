ADVERTISEMENT

Second batch of Dasara jumbos arrive in Mysuru

September 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KARNATAKA MYSURU 25/09/2023: The second batch of five Dasara elephants arrived in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The second batch of Dasara elephants joined the team of tusker Abhimanyu and eight jumbos in Mysuru on Monday.

The five elephants, accompanied by their mahouts and kavadis, reached Mysuru in separate trucks from their respective jungle camps.

Rohit, Hiranya, Lakshmi, Prashantha, and Sugreeva were welcomed at the palace by the forest officials.

Three elephants, Rohit (21 years), and Hiranya (46 years) from Ramapura camp in Bandipur tiger reserve and Lakshmi (52 years) from Doddaharave camp in Nagarahole tiger reserve are making their Dasara debut while Prashantha (50 years) and Sugreeva (41) had taken part in the festivities earlier.

The first batch of elephants led by Abhimanyu, which carries the golden howdah, arrived here on September 1. They were given a ceremonial welcome at the palace on September 5. Tusker Arjuna, though arrived on September 1, had to be sent to the operation for capturing a tiger in Kodagu. It joined Abhimanyu and the team recently.

The first batch of jumbos were subjected to routine training since their arrival and weight carrying practice has been on since the past 10 days.

All fourteen jumbos will together start rehearsal for Jamboo Savari soon.

