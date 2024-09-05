Second batch of Dasara elephants arrive in Mysuru

The second batch of five elephants that will take part in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations next month, were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the palace on their arrival here on Thursday.

They will join the first batch of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu already camping in the city since August 23, in the daily rehearsals for the Dasara processions.

The second batch elephants include Prashanth, Mahendra, Sugriva, Lakshmi and Hiranya. Prashanth is 51 years old and has been participating in Mysuru Dasara since the last 14 years. He was captured in 1993 in Karekoppa forests, is 2.61 metres tall and belongs to Dubare elephant camp.

Mahendra is 41 years old and belongs to Mathigodu elephant camp. He made his Dasara debut in 2022-23 and carried the howdah in the Srirangapatana Dasara apart from taking part in many rural festivals. Measuring 2.75 meters in height, he takes part in combing operations to capture tiger and elephants in conflict situations.

Sugriva is 42 years old and was captured in 2016. He belongs to Dubare elephant camp and has already participated in Dasara twice. Lakshmi was rescued from a circus company in 2015 and was rehabilitated in Doddaharave elephant camp. She is aged around 53 years and is making her debut in Mysuru Dasara this year. The fifth elephant of the second batch is Hiranya who is 47 years old and is from Ramapura elephant camp. She is taking part in Dasara for the second time.

The elephants on reaching Mysuru from their respective camps, were received at the palace premises by senior Forest Department officials and will be pressed into rehearsal with the first batch.