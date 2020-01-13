Karnataka

Second and final year degree students seek free laptops

Members of the Kalaburagi district committee of the All India Democratic Students Organisation staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday condemning the State government’s decision to distribute free laptops to only first-year degree students of government degree colleges for the 2019-20 academic year.

AIDSO district secretary Eranna Isaab has, in a memorandum, stated that the State government was doing injustice to those students who took admission for degree courses in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and were now studying in second and third year of their course, respectively.

He urged the State government to revise their decision and provide laptops to all students of the second year and final year course too.

