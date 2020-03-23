Sec. 144 in Vijayapura

Though no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported from the district, the district administration has decided to implement tougher measures to prevent the spreading of the virus.

A decision has been taken to implement Section 144 in the district till midnight of March 31. Thee law bars the gathering of more than five people at any public place.

Announcing this decision during the media briefing at his office on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said it has been decided to seal all the borders connecting to all neighbouring districts. These include Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot and Belagavi. All transport buses to Maharashtra have already been blocked. While intra-district bus services are also banned, the bus service would be resumed from Tuesday based on the need.

Mr. Patil said rules would be relaxed for vegetable market and grocery shops for the purchase of essential commodities. But all hotels, malls, big shopping complexes, and bars would remain closed. However takeaways from the eateries would be allowed.

All weddings, public gatherings and religious programmes are banned. People of the Muslim community have been asked to desist from gathering in mosques.

Meanwhile, cases have been booked against three persons which include two persons for not staying at home for 14 days after returning from a foreign country and one person for holding wedding by inviting more than 100 people without taking permission from the administration.

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal, who was also at the press conference, said that 23 checkposts have been set up to prevent the entry of inter-district and inter-State vehicles at the borders. “The posts would be managed by officials of police, revenue and health department to prevent the entry of outsiders”, he said.

Both officials made it clear that since the tough decision have been taken for the safety of the people here, stringent action would be taken against those who defy the orders.

ZP CEO Govind Reddy was present.