Seats in Hassan district do not figure in first list of JD(S) candidates

December 20, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Hassan

The differences within the JD(Secular) have come to the fore with the party’s delay in announcing the candidates for the Assembly seats in Hassan district. None of the seven constituencies in the district figure in the list of 93 constituencies, for which the party declared its candidates on Monday.

Hassan is a strong bastion of the JD(S). It is the native place of party’s national president and former PM H.D.Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy Of the seven constituencies, the JD(S) won six seats, except Hassan in the last elections held in 2018. Preetham Gowda of the BJP won the Hassan seat. Former Minister H.D. Revanna represents Holenarasipur, former state president of the party H.K.Kumaraswamy represents Sakleshpur, A.T.Ramaswamy, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, C.N. Balakrishna and K.S. Lingesh were elected from Arkalgud, Arsikere, Shravanabelgola and Belur constituencies. However, none of these constituencies found a place in the first list.

The selection of candidate for Hassan seat has become tricky, with former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member Bhavani Revanna being one of the aspirants. Former ZP vice-president H.P.Swaroop, son of former MLA late H.S.Prakash is another strong contender. While former Chief Minister H.D.Kumarswamy is in favour of fielding Mr. Swaroop, Mr. Revanna wants the party ticket for his wife.

Similarly, deciding a candidate for Arsikere constituency has become difficult as incumbent MLA Mr. Shivalinge Gowda is said to have been in talks with the Congress. He has distanced himself from the party activities for the past few months, attracting strong comments from Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Deve Gowda as well.

Considering these issues, none of the seats in Hassan figured in the first list of candidates, it is said. The party could resolve the differences and decide the candidates by Sankranti in January 2023. Meanwhile, in Chikkamagaluru district, the party has decided candidates for Sringeri (Sudhakar Shetti), Mudigere (B.B.Ningaiah) and Chikkamagaluru (Thimma Shetty) constituencies, but not Kadur, from which seat YSV Datta was elected once. The party is looking for a new candidate to field in Kadur.