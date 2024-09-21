Seating at palace for Jamboo Savari may go upto 12,000 seats

If everything goes as proposed by the district administration and the Mysuru city police, the seating area inside the palace premises for witnessing the famed Jamboo Savari on the occasion of Vijayadashami is expected to go up by 10,000 to 12,000 seats. Overall, the total number of seats available for the VIPs, invitees, pass holders and the ticket holders would be around 40,000.

By stretching the usual seating area by around 500 meters, the authorities hope to increase the seats, thereby accommodating more number of tourists besides minimising congestion in the gallery seating in view of big demand for watching the grand spectacle on the palace premises.

The proposal has got the approval from Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who also inspected the palace premises to study the proposal along with top officials, including Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, and Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and the altered seating plan is likely to be implemented this Dasara.

Dr. Mahadevappa told reporters here on Saturday that the modification to the existing seating plan is almost approved, saying that he has been convinced by the idea of the district administration. Moreover, the number of seats will go up by 10,000 to 12,000, facilitating more tourists watching the Nada Habba on the palace premises, he said.

“Some changes are being made to the Abhimanyu-led elephants’ marching towards the podium (for showering flowers on the ambari). The modification to the plan will get additional gallery space which can be used for expanding the seating area. The plan has been worked out after multiple inspections by the Deputy Commissioner and others. It appears to work out and address 95 percent of demand for seating inside the palace,” the Minister explained.

Air show

The Minister said there is no decision on whether the Dasara air show is happening this year. “I will request the Chief Minister to speak to the Defence Minister in this regard. So far, there is no word from the Ministry on the air show,” he replied.

Dr. Mahadevappa said the dignitaries, including the erstwhile royal family members, will be invited soon for the Dasara. “I will personally visit the palace to invite the royal family for the Dasara,” he replied.

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah and senior officials were present.

Earlier, the Minister, MLC and MLA Tanveer Sait and other elected representatives took part in the breakfast hosted for the mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants and their family members and the elephant caretakers on the palace premises.

The deputy commissioner and other senior officials also had breakfast with them.

The elected representatives also spent time with the children of the mahouts and kavadis and others who have accompanied the elephants from jungle camps even as some children presented tribal dance programmes on the occasion.