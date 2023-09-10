ADVERTISEMENT

Seat sharing with JD(S) yet to be finalised, says BSY

September 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had on Friday announced that the BJP and JD(S) had already entered into a seat-sharing arrangement, retracted his statement on Sunday.

He said: “When I said it (the alliance) had not taken shape and even now it has not taken shape. As you know Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy now. Meetings will take place after a couple of days.” The veteran leader said: “We will have to wait and watch.”

On Friday, Mr. Yediyurappa had announced that the seat sharing had been finalised with JD (S) getting four out of 28 seats and the rest to be contested by BJP. However, the JD(S) had disputed the statement stating that the discussions had not come to seat-sharing formula yet.

