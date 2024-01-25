Seat sharing will be discussed next week in Delhi, says HDD

January 25, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said the JD(S) and BJP would hold talks in Delhi next week on seat sharing in Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Deve Gowda said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president J.P. Nadda next week in Delhi. “They might decide on the seat sharing,” he said.

Kumaraswamy already held preliminary talks with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the BJP’s state president B.Y. Vijayendra. “They would decide the seats. I will not intervene in the matter,” he said.

Reacting to speculations on H.D. Kumaraswamy’s contest in the coming elections, Mr. Deve Gowda said he would contest if Prime Minister Narendra insisted. “He may contest in any of Mandya, Tumakuru, Chickballapur constituencies. It is left to Modi and Shah,” he said.

Further, he reiterated that he would not contest for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. His grandson and sitting MP, Prajwal Revanna, would contest. He would tour the constituency and seek votes for his grandson.

