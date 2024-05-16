GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seat occupancy on Kalaburagi-SMVT Vande Bharat Express rises to 93%

Published - May 16, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
In April, seat occupancy was 92%, while the train had 67% of its seats occupied in the first two weeks of its launch. 

In April, seat occupancy was 92%, while the train had 67% of its seats occupied in the first two weeks of its launch.

The Vande Bharat Express train service between Kalaburagi and SMVT Bengaluru has evoked good response from passengers despite the high ticket rates.

As many as 21,016 passengers have travelled on the SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express between March 15 and May 7.

The train recorded 67% seat occupancy in the first two weeks (March 15 to March 30) and seat occupancy rose to 92% during April and now it stands at 93%.

The train can seat 393 passengers in the Chair Car (CC) and 38 in the Executive Chair (EC) class. It runs six days a week except on Fridays on the Kalaburagi-Bengaluru route and except on Thursdays, on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route.

Within the first fortnight of the launch, 5,356 passengers travelled on the Vande Bharat Express Kalaburagi-Bengaluru route, while 12,692 passengers travelled in April.

The ticket price for the train on Kalaburagi-Bengaluru route is ₹1,540 for AC Chair Car (CC) while that of the Executive Chair Car (EC) is ₹2765. And, from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi, it is ₹1,465 for AC Chair Car (CC) and ₹2,700 for Executive Chair Car (EC).

