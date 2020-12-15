Karnataka

Seat auctioning: Case registered

The Konanur police in Arakalgud taluk have registered a case against people who allegedly took part in an auction to elect members for three seats of Ramanathapura Gram Panchayat unopposed.

An auction was allegedly held for three seats, reserved for SCWoman, General Woman and General at Bilaguli village of Ramanathapura GP recently. The seats were auctioned for the price ranging from ₹3.3 lakhs to ₹13 lakhs, it is said. Video clips purportedly of the auction process had gone viral in the taluk.

The case was registered against more than 30 people who allegedly took part.

